Wilsey resident continues making memories in her 106th year

WILSEY, Kan. (WIBW) - 2020 has offered many opportunities to make memories for Bernice Diekmann since she moved in with her granddaughter, Patty Carson, early in the year.

Following a hospitalization in February, the family made the decision to take Diekmann out of her assisted living facility and live with Carson so she would have the chance to spend more time with family.

“I thank God everyday that he saved me and that I’m still here," Diekmann said Sunday.

Carson, who is Diekmann’s only grandchild, said having her grandmother around has been beneficial to her as well.

“We’ve been able to share more memories we’ve learned things about her that we didn’t know just by having these times and these moments with her,” she said.

“She’s still got a little bit of spunk in her; our life pretty much revolves around her everything we do pretty much revolves around her, but that’s okay."

Living with Carson has helped Diekmann reconnect with her roots of growing up on a farm as a child.

“I was a farm girl, I used to be able to milk cows and I was able to rake hay.”

One of her biggest sources of joy has been able to help Carson in the family garden, the first time Diekmann’s been able to plant since a fall in her 90s stopped her from growing her own garden.

“I think it’s something that if you like it, you like it and if you don’t, you don’t like it and I’ve always liked gardening from the time I was a kid.”

Family members like Diekmann’s only child, Bob Diekmann, have been savoring every moment they have with Bernice.

“How many people get to have their mother around till they’re almost 82 years old? She’s been an inspiration watching her all these years,” he said.

“It’s awesome to have your mother around that long and be able to enjoy her.”

Carson, who is Diekmann’s only grandchild, has been documenting Bernice’s stay on social media with the hashtag “Making Memories with Grandma” and along the way, Bernice has gained some fans.

“We’re in a world where you need hope and she gives people hope and she gives them inspiration to keep going,” Carson said.

“We say now she’s everybody’s grandma.”

Bernice’s online following even helped her celebrate her 106th birthday in a pandemic-appropriate way.

“She’s been getting cards from people that she doesn’t even know but she loves it. Every morning the week of her birthday we read every card to her, again over and over.”

Diekmann herself is a COVID-19 survivor.

“I feel I’m pretty lucky to survive that, in fact I didn’t even know I had it," she said.

That is not the only hardship Diekmann has experienced throughout her life.

She survived wandering off her family farm at age two, mourned the loss of a stillborn child and has undergone operations for several different broken bones in recent years.

However, she said one philosophy has kept her going throughout all stages in her life and thinks it will still be useful in the next phases.

“The best thing to do is pray and believe in the Lord and he will take care of you, which is the best thing.”

Diekmann’s family said she stays sharp by taking walks around the property as much as she can.

