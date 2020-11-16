Advertisement

USD 417 7-12 graders going remote in December

Remote Learning graphic.
Remote Learning graphic.(Pixaby/MGN)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seventh through 12th grade students at USD 417 in Morris County will switch to remote learning next month, Superintendent Aron Dody said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The decision was made at a special Board of Education meeting on Sunday, during which the board voted to move the students to remote learning from December 1 to January 8. Classes are scheduled to return to in-person on January 11. Pre-K though 6th graders will remain in the classroom.

Dody said older students are specifically going remote because they have classes with multiple grade levels and have a wider range of exposure.

“The decision the board of education had to make weighs heavily on everyone’s heart.” Dody said in the Facebook post, “We all understand the importance of a face-to-face education and the value activities and athletics bring to our students.”

