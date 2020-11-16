USD 383 Schools going remote ahead of Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some students at Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools will be going remote the week of Thanksgiving, a note to parents from Superintendent Marvin Wade stated.

According to the note, students in Groups A, B and D and Early Learning students will receive distance instruction on Monday November 23 and Tuesday November 24. Students have Wednesday through Friday off for Thanksgiving Break.

Families can still sign up for meals for the week of November 23. All students who are signed up will be able to pick up five meals on November 23 at the Central Kitchen on Hayes Dr. from 8 am to noon. To sign up, click here.

