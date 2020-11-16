Topeka’s Community Christmas Tree to be placed at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Community Christmas Tree will have a new home this year.

Organizers on Monday told 13 NEWS the tree will be placed at Evergy Plaza, located on the northeast corner of 7th and S. Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka.

Evergy Plaza opened earlier this year.

Discussions are still taking place regarding when the tree will be placed at Evergy Plaza. Officials on Monday said Dec. 1 has been discussed as a possible day for the tree to arrive.

A final determination is expected to be announced this week.

Because of the coronavirus, a “virtual” tree-lighting ceremony is being considered, rather than a large-scale event, Evergy Plaza officials said.

Individuals then would be able to visit the plaza to see the tree on their own.

The Community Christmas Tree in years past had been placed in front of Evergy headquarters at 818 S. Kansas Ave. A tree-lighting ceremony had taken place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Officials with Evergy power said last year that the tree would be scheduled to be placed at the downtown plaza starting with the 2020 Christmas season.

Evergy power crews also had cut down the Community Christmas Tree in past years, then transported it to downtown Topeka, where it was installed and decorated for the holiday season.

The tree previously had been donated from an individual in the Topeka area.

This year, officials said, the tree is to be provided by Shawnee County Parks and Recreation and the Parks for All Foundation.

