Advertisement

Topeka’s Community Christmas Tree to be placed at Evergy Plaza

The Topeka Community Christmas Tree is to be placed this year at Evergy Plaza, 7th and S....
The Topeka Community Christmas Tree is to be placed this year at Evergy Plaza, 7th and S. Kansas Avenue. In previous years, the tree had been placed in front of the Evergy power headquarters at 818 S. Kansas Ave.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Community Christmas Tree will have a new home this year.

Organizers on Monday told 13 NEWS the tree will be placed at Evergy Plaza, located on the northeast corner of 7th and S. Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka.

Evergy Plaza opened earlier this year.

Discussions are still taking place regarding when the tree will be placed at Evergy Plaza. Officials on Monday said Dec. 1 has been discussed as a possible day for the tree to arrive.

A final determination is expected to be announced this week.

Because of the coronavirus, a “virtual” tree-lighting ceremony is being considered, rather than a large-scale event, Evergy Plaza officials said.

Individuals then would be able to visit the plaza to see the tree on their own.

The Community Christmas Tree in years past had been placed in front of Evergy headquarters at 818 S. Kansas Ave. A tree-lighting ceremony had taken place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Officials with Evergy power said last year that the tree would be scheduled to be placed at the downtown plaza starting with the 2020 Christmas season.

Evergy power crews also had cut down the Community Christmas Tree in past years, then transported it to downtown Topeka, where it was installed and decorated for the holiday season.

The tree previously had been donated from an individual in the Topeka area.

This year, officials said, the tree is to be provided by Shawnee County Parks and Recreation and the Parks for All Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place
One person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Man in custody after one person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license
Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
One person dead after car-pedestrian collision in North Topeka
33 year old, Karrington Drake of Topeka was taken into custody after police found one person...
One man taken into custody after reports of a stabbing

Latest News

Car into house sends one person to Topeka hospital
One person was taken to a local hospital with what police said were minor injuries after a car...
Car into house late Monday morning sends one person to hospital
Rusty Frasier
Texas man sentenced for death of 2 Kansas carnival vendors
Kansas adds 7200+ COVID cases since Friday