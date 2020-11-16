Topeka woman launches online petition to save Menninger clock tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has launched an online petition to preserve the Menninger clock tower after she learned it was planned to be demolished.

Theresa Watson started an online petition calling for the preservation of the clock tower saying that it deserves to remain a part of Topeka history.

The owners of the Menniger property are choosing to demolish the tower due to the amount of money spent on upkeep and they are hopeful for an organization who has serious interest in the tower to come forward.

Watson says she hopes the petition catches the attention of someone who could preserve the building.

“I know it’s really hard for things to take off here in Topeka because as much as I hate to say it, things don’t catch on until after the fact, you know you always see the big headlines like oh no the clock tower got demolished and here is how you could have saved it and I’m like no I have to solve this.”

SCL Health asks anyone with serious interest in the clock tower to call 720-228-4716.

