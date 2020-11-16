Advertisement

Topeka Police investigating car crash, Lyman Rd closed off

Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.(Phil Anderson)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to 1500 block of NW Lyman Rd around 5:40 P.M. Sunday evening in regards to an accident in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian received life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Officials say Lyman Rd between NW Lane St. and NW Myrtle Ave. will be closed off for an extended period of time.

The Topeka Police Accident Reconstruction Team are currently on the scene investigating the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Courts issues new administrative order in wake of COVID-19 case surge
Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place
Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license
Gov. Kelly says she won’t issue another statewide shutdown
Owners of Menninger property say they plan to demolish historic clock tower building
Owners of Menninger property plan to demolish historic clock tower

Latest News

Tiger Woods helps Masters' champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at...
Dustin Johnson wins Masters at record 20-under 268
33 year old, Karrington Drake of Topeka was taken into custody after police found one person...
One man taken into custody after reports of a stabbing
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Sunny and warmer Monday
Topeka City Council member diagnosed with COVID-19