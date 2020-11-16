Topeka Police investigating car crash, Lyman Rd closed off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to 1500 block of NW Lyman Rd around 5:40 P.M. Sunday evening in regards to an accident in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian received life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Officials say Lyman Rd between NW Lane St. and NW Myrtle Ave. will be closed off for an extended period of time.

The Topeka Police Accident Reconstruction Team are currently on the scene investigating the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

