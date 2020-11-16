Stormont Vail hits max on COVID-19 patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a new high of 81 COVID-positive patients Monday, Stormont Vail says it reached the limit of what it can handle.

Dr. Robert Kenagy, CEO, said the maximum capacity is based on the current number of beds and staffing available. The number is up from the 54 COVID-positive patients Stormont was treating last week Monday.

“This came much quicker than anticipated. It reaffirms the uncontrolled spread of the virus in our region,” Kenagy said. “This is a dire situation and we are committed to taking the best care of our communities as possible.”

Stormont officials say they continue to meet local needs, and are not transferring any local patients. They said the capacity issue means they can no longer accept any transfers. As 13 NEWS reported last week, high patient numbers already had Stormont denying many transfer requests from hospitals around the region, including Oklahoma and Missouri.

Kenagy said Stormont is meeting all emergency, urgent, and surgery needs. Their medical beds were at 91 percent capacity overall Monday.

Part of the issue is the increasing number of staff members who are either ill themselves, or are quarantined due to contact with the virus in the community. In addition, Stormont says COVID patients require additional care and staffing, and tend to remain hospitalized longer than other patients.

Stormont’s report also notes 27.7 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted are coming back positive.

On a more positive note, Kenagy said Stormont administered its first use of the new monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab. It is meant for patients with mild to moderate symptoms. Kenagy said the supply is limited, and will be using for outpatients meeting certain age and health criteria, at at high risk for developing more severe symptoms.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus in Topeka and Newman Regional Health in Emporia also anticipated utilizing the monoclonal antibody therapy soon.

