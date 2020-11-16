Shawnee Co. Board of Canvassers meet to finalize election results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners met as the Board of Canvassers Monday to finalize the county’s election results for 2020 general election.

“It’s required by law and it’s part of closing up all the final accounting for Election Day,” Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said.

“This is the final step basically in adjudicating or making determinations as to each and every little piece of anything else that’s left.”

The Board of Canvassers will consider if more than 2,100 provisional ballots will be factored into the final official election results in Shawnee Co.

Election workers have spent the last few weeks researching the ballots to see what might be in question.

“Part of the reason I believe [the election workers] don’t make decisions we actually do the research and let [the Board of Canvassers] have the final call is to divide and make sure enough eyes are looking at the details.” Howell said.

A voter may have filled out a provisional ballot if they showed up at the wrong polling place, failed to present identification or other reasons.

“The single biggest reason that a ballot doesn’t count and we spend a lot of time up front talking about this to voters and talking to the press about this would be if someone fails to register to vote,” Howell said.

Howell said there were few issues with the high volume of mail ballots used in the election, but there were still some issues that needed to be considered.

“Most of the people got their signature to us if that was a question mark or we contacted them with any questions we had but I’d say a majority of those were not an issue,” he said.

“One of the bigger groups we have is people who probably didn’t appreciate that their mail ballot would’ve counted just fine and came in and vote provisional either at the polls or here so that’s..and of course that ballot will count as long as we can verify that they’ve only voted once.”

He added there are several reasons he believes Kansas saw fewer issues with vote counting compared to other states.

“I think Kansas has a pretty clear process in the statue as to what can count and what doesn’t I think Kansas also has some pretty clear time frames and I think the post office, I’ll give the post office a lot of credit for the mail ballot process," he said.

“They worked very, very hard to make sure each one of those ballots that they could got to us in a timely manner I think that helped a lot as well.”

Shawnee Co.'s results will then be sent to the Secretary of State’s Office for the State Board of Canvassers to consider when they are scheduled to meet on November 30.

