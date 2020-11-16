Salute Our Heroes: Auburn man dedicates free time to volunteer firefighting

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) -Julian Lutes has been spending his weekends volunteering at the Auburn Fire Department for the last fifteen years.

“I always call myself a backdoor firefighter cause i came in to do maintenance stuff for the department and I finally started running calls and then one thing led to another and now I’m the station engineer.”

Lutes works a full time job during the week, but he didn’t let that stop him from taking on a new role to serve his community.

He had no firefighter experience when he first joined the department.. now there’s very few things he can’t do.

“In any department the department will train you, you don’t have to walk in being an expert firefighter they will train you from scratch, there’s something in the fire service for everybody. I personally don’t go into burning houses, the young guys like doing that so you know I don’t have a problem with that but there’s something in the fire service for everybody.”

Lutes says he quickly became part of the family at the department, even earning the nickname “waterboy” named appropriately after his primary duty when out on a call.

“I bring the water but typically that’s typically the man who operates the apparatus and the big thing about the pump operator, you have to keep the guys supplied with water if you’re on a fire, that’s the number one sin. It has to be handled in a professional manner with some type of game plan when you leave the door.”

Lutes says the two biggest things that get him out of bed on weekend mornings for the last fifteen years is the fellowship and his passion for community service.

“Community service is good for the soul whether you’re doing work for the church, the fire department, or some other organization, community service is always good for the soul and I would encourage people to investigate that. Organizations that do volunteer work and good training and it’s just a good environment it puts you around quality people and that’s what I really enjoy here is quality people.”

Lutes says it’s never too late to volunteer for the fire department and he believes everyone should get involved in some form of community service.

