Riley Co. reports 180 new cases of COVID-19, 54 recoveries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 180 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 54 additional recoveries since Friday, according to the county health department.

There are currently 11 positive patients being cared for at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, as well as two persons under investigation, whose symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization.

For those who wish to get tested, there is a free drive-up clinic at CiCo Park in Manhattan on November 16 and 19 from 5 pm to 7 pm. No appointment is necessary, and you do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

