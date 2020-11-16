Advertisement

Riley Co. reports 180 new cases of COVID-19, 54 recoveries

(This image of the COVID-19 virus provided by the CDC.)(KTUU)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 180 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 54 additional recoveries since Friday, according to the county health department.

There are currently 11 positive patients being cared for at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, as well as two persons under investigation, whose symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization.

For those who wish to get tested, there is a free drive-up clinic at CiCo Park in Manhattan on November 16 and 19 from 5 pm to 7 pm. No appointment is necessary, and you do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

