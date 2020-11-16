Riley Co. Police issue safety alert ahead of winter break

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police issued a safety alert to Kansas State University students ahead of winter break.

RCPD says criminals often target student housing areas during Thanksgiving, winter, and other breaks because a majority of students are out of town.

RCPD said they and Lawrence Police also continue investigating the Kansas College Rapist case. The case involves more than a dozen incidents of rape or attempted rape of KU and K-State students dating back to October 2000. All except for the very first incident happened during a break from classes.

Authorities remind students and residents to be aware and take personal safety precautions. People are urged to report any suspicious activity. For crimes in progress, call 911. For non-emergencies, call 785-537-2112 in Manhattan, and 785-832-7509 in Lawrence.

Safety tips from Riley Co. Police Dept.:

RESIDENTIAL SAFETY

· Keep doors and windows closed and locked.

· Install good quality locks on doors and windows. Deadbolt door locks are always best. Sliding glass patio doors are frequent points of entry for burglars. They should always be reinforced by wedging a stick or pole firmly in the lower track behind the door.

· Unplug your automatic overhead garage door opener when leaving for an extended period of time.

· Install peepholes in doors.

· Keep shrubbery trimmed so doors and windows are not obscured.

· Ask reliable neighbors to watch your residence when you are away. Keep newspapers, handbills, and mail picked-up while you are gone.

· Keep valuables well hidden especially checkbooks and extra checks. Record and safely store serial numbers from valuable items, such as electronics and firearms.

· Keep premises well lit at night.

· Never let strangers into your home

· Never give information indicating when you will or will not be at home to those you don’t know or through social media.

· Never let strangers know if you live alone.

· If you are gone overnight, use automatic timers on interior lights to give the appearance that the residence is occupied.

PERSONAL SAFETY

· Be aware of your surroundings.

· Never open door to strangers; require ID of service or repair people.

· Plan several escape routes from your home.

· Park in well-lit areas.

· If you come home and something looks wrong or different - do not enter, go to a safe place and call police.

· Keep money in a pocket instead of a purse or wallet.

· Portray a confident and self-reliant person, walk like you have a mission.

· Do not walk or jog alone at night.

· If someone makes you feel uncomfortable or the situation just does not seem right, trust your instincts and leave.

· Avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

· If you are attacked or robbed, or you witness violence, contact the police immediately.

· Immediately report anyone seen watching people or acting suspicious.

