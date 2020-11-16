Pottawatomie Co. reports first COVID-19-related deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Health Department announced the first and possibly second COVID-19-related deaths in the county on Monday.

The first patient was a 79-year-old woman; the second was an 87-year-old man. The county’s Health Department is working on contact tracing and advises any identified close contacts to quarantine at home and monitor for symptoms.

