Pottawatomie Co. reports first COVID-19-related deaths

Coronavirus graphic.
Coronavirus graphic.(MGN)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Health Department announced the first and possibly second COVID-19-related deaths in the county on Monday.

The first patient was a 79-year-old woman; the second was an 87-year-old man. The county’s Health Department is working on contact tracing and advises any identified close contacts to quarantine at home and monitor for symptoms.

