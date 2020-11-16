One killed, one seriously injured Saturday in Cloud County crash

AURORA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured late Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Cloud County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:15 p.m. near 210th and Milo roads. The location was about 3 miles north of Aurora.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck was southbound on 210 Road when it left the roadway to the east and rolled into the ditch.

A passenger in the pickup truck, Ryan J. Peltier, 38, of Concordia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Peltier wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Amanda R. Applebee, 40, of Aurora, was transported to Cloud County Hospital in Concordia with serious injuries. The patrol said Applebee wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

