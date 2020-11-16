Advertisement

Newman Regional Health to use antibody treatment on COVID-19 patients

The new therapy could be distributed as early next week to acute care hospitals in Central...
The new therapy could be distributed as early next week to acute care hospitals in Central Texas and around the state.(Eli Lilly photo)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health announced Monday that they will be using an antibody infusion drug to treat non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

The drug, bamlanivimab, has received emergency use authorization from the FDA and doses are being allocated weekly by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to healthcare facilities based on the number of hospitalized COVID patients and number of community cases in the past seven days.

In clinical trials, bamlanivimab has been shown to reduce COVID-19 related hospitalizations in high-risk patients.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our patients and the Lyon County and surrounding areas,” said Dr. Alana Longwell, Chief Medical Officer at Newman Regional Health. “This is another option in our tool belt as we continue to fight this pandemic and will hopefully allow more patients to avoid hospitalization.”

The bamlanivimab will be distributed to patients in the Newman Regional Health Infusion Clinic starting Thursday, November 19. Patients can schedule infusions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 2 pm to 6 pm. The treatment is covered by most health insurances. For uninsured patients, it will be covered by the Health Resources & Services Administration Provider Relief Fund.

“This cutting edge medication has the possibility of decreasing the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and prevent severe infections in individuals who might otherwise struggle with this deadly virus,” said Dr. Ryan LaSota, Chief of Medical Staff and Family Medicine physician for Newman Regional Health Medical Partners. “We are excited and thankful to be able to offer this service to our community.”

