Monday forecast: Sunny, unseasonably warm all week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quiet week ahead with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 30s to begin the week with 40s and even 50s for lows in the second half of the week. The next chance of rain is this weekend.

Overall confidence is high with the forecast this week. There is a slight difference in the timing of a cold front Saturday between the two computer models and the added chance for rain will affect the temperatures on Saturday. Latest models have a decent chance for rain Saturday through Sunday morning with dry conditions by Sunday afternoon. Of course this being several days out there will be a lot of fine tuning with the details as we get closer.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds W/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Winds increase for Wednesday and Thursday with higher gusts Wednesday (~40 mph) with highs warming into the 70s for many spots.

Depending how quickly clouds increase will depend on highs Friday but should still be near 70° in many spots.

A storm system will bring a cold front as well as the next chance of rain to the area on Saturday leading to more seasonal temperatures over the weekend.

Taking Action:

Strongest winds this week will be Wednesday (~40 mph) and Thursday (~25 mph)

Rain is likely this weekend, we’ll fine tune timing and how much rain as we get into the second half of the work week



