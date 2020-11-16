Marshall, Cloud Counties implement mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Marshall and Cloud Counties have decided to implement mask mandates after a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

In Marshall County, the mask mandate went into effect on Monday. The county had previously implemented a mask mandate in early July.

The Cloud County Commission voted 2-1 Monday to adopt an ordinance requiring masks. According to KNCK, any person, business, organization or non-profit organization violating the ordinance will be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined a minimum of $25 plus court costs. The ordinance will take effect after it’s been passed and published in the county newspaper. It will be reviewed every 30 days.

