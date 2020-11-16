KU offers COVID testing for students traveling over winter break

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is offering free COVID-19 tests for students, faculty, and staff with certain travel plans over the winter break.

In a message to the KU community Monday morning, Chancellor Doug Girod said the school recognizes some people must travel at the end of the semester. Therefore, KU will offer a no-cost saliva test for students, faculty, and staff whose airline or destination requires a negative test; or those returning to a household with a person who is at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications.

Girod notes the campus' current positivity rates are down from earlier in the semester, but university leaders and health officials continue to track the numbers closely.

“Especially given these increased cases around the country and region, this is not a time to let up on our mitigation efforts, particularly with respect to mask-wearing and social distancing, which have served us well so far,” Girod said.

Girod said the testing will be done Nov. 16 to 22 at KU Parking Lot 91, north of the Spencer Museum of Art. Those who are eligible should sign up for an appointment at https://covidtest.ku.edu/.

KU also plans mandatory testing before the spring semester, similar to what was done this fall. They say student living in KU Student Housing facilities will be sent home with a saliva test kit that they must complete and return before moving back to campus in late January.

“As we have stressed all along, it will be crucial that we keep up our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask. Maintain social distancing. And to protect yourself and ease demands on healthcare providers, please get a flu shot," Girod said.

KU also offers testing to students, faculty, and staff who are experiencing symptoms, and will continue to do so over semester break. People may call 785-864-9000 for additional information.

