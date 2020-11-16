Advertisement

KSHSAA moves 4A State Football Championship to Hutchinson

KSHSAA logo
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Athletics Association has decided to relocate its 4A State Football Championship to Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson and move it to Friday, November 27 at 1 pm.

The Championship was originally to be played at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. However, due to restrictions implemented in the new Shawnee County health order, it wouldn’t be possible to have cheer, band and spectators as part of the event. While limitations still exist in Hutchinson, they are less restrictive than in Shawnee County.

KSHSAA says they hope to be back at Hummer Park as soon as the environment allows.

The six games scheduled for Nov. 28 have not changed location.

