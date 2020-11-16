Advertisement

Kansas adds 7200+ COVID cases since Friday

(WWNY)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas reported another leap in new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment said the state logged 7,234 new confirmed and probable cases from Friday to Monday. In addition, KDHE added 10 deaths and 104 new hospitalizations.

The additions bring the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 122,741, with 1,266 deaths.

The increases come as the state’s hospital continue to express concerns about a rising number of patients with both COVID and other illnesses, coupled with staff shortages as worker find themselves on contact leave and quarantine. According to KDHE’s Monday update, 59 percent of the state’s ICU beds were filled. In the Northeast region, 70 percent were filled. The report showed 64 staffed ICU beds in the Northeast region with 45 of them filled; 24 of those patients were COVID-positive.

The Kansas Hospital Association also tracks hospital capacity date. Their report showed 35 percent of the state’s hospitals anticipating critical staffing shortages this week.

