Advertisement

Jefferson Co. suspends jail visits as Kansas COVID cases climb

(KCRG)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson Co. will not allow visitors to their jail through at least the new year, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig announced the action Monday. He said, in addition to suspending visitation, no non-essential employees, including volunteers, will be allowed in the jail. Attorney visits will take place as usual.

The changes remain in effect until Jan. 4, 2021.

While the Sheriff’s Office lobby will remain open for normal business hours, Herrig said he encourages people to call first to see if their request can be handled over the phone, or wait until a later time. Anyone who does come into the Sheriff’s Office will receive a health screening before they may enter.

Herrig said deputies continue responding to calls as usual.

“The safety of the citizens of Jefferson County, my staff, and the inmates in my jail are of the upmost importance,” Herrig said. “I’m in hope things will all go back to normal in time.”

Herrig said he will continue to evaluate the state of the county’s situation, and make changes toward normal functions as he is safely able.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
UPDATE: Teen hit by car dies of injuries
Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place
One person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Man in custody after one person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license
33 year old, Karrington Drake of Topeka was taken into custody after police found one person...
One man taken into custody after reports of a stabbing

Latest News

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail hits max on COVID-19 patients
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid signs contract extension
FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks...
Chiefs GM Brett Veach signs contract extension
From L-R Shawnee Co. Commissioners: Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays meet as the Board...
Shawnee Co. Board of Canvassers meet to finalize election results