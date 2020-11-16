Jefferson Co. suspends jail visits as Kansas COVID cases climb

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson Co. will not allow visitors to their jail through at least the new year, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig announced the action Monday. He said, in addition to suspending visitation, no non-essential employees, including volunteers, will be allowed in the jail. Attorney visits will take place as usual.

The changes remain in effect until Jan. 4, 2021.

While the Sheriff’s Office lobby will remain open for normal business hours, Herrig said he encourages people to call first to see if their request can be handled over the phone, or wait until a later time. Anyone who does come into the Sheriff’s Office will receive a health screening before they may enter.

Herrig said deputies continue responding to calls as usual.

“The safety of the citizens of Jefferson County, my staff, and the inmates in my jail are of the upmost importance,” Herrig said. “I’m in hope things will all go back to normal in time.”

Herrig said he will continue to evaluate the state of the county’s situation, and make changes toward normal functions as he is safely able.

