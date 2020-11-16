Geary Co. reports fifth COVID-19-related death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fifth COVID-19 related death has been reported in Geary Co.

Geary Co. Emergency Services announced the death of a 68-year-old woman. She is the county’s fifth such death.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of the individual and our condolences go out to her family and friends,” Emergency Services Director Garry Berges said. "As the COVID numbers continue to dramatically increase across Kansas, Geary County authorities strongly encourage everyone to wear masks when in public, do social distancing, and conduct frequent handwashing. Please limit your time around others.

