Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A resident at Ellsworth Correctional Facility who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Sunday, the facility says. This is the third COVID-related resident death at ECF.

The resident, a 68-year-old man with underlying medical conditions, was moved to Lansing Correctional Facility’s COVID-19 Management Unit after testing positive for the virus on October 26. He was later transported to the hospital.

The resident was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

