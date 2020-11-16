Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A resident at Ellsworth Correctional Facility who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Sunday, the facility says. This is the third COVID-related resident death at ECF.
The resident, a 68-year-old man with underlying medical conditions, was moved to Lansing Correctional Facility’s COVID-19 Management Unit after testing positive for the virus on October 26. He was later transported to the hospital.
The resident was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.