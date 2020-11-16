Advertisement

Crews respond to report of vehicle-bicycle collision in North Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle-bicycle collision early Monday in North Topeka.

The collision was reported around 6:24 a.m. in the 2200 block of N.W. Tyler. The location was just south of N.W. US-24 highway and Rochester Road.

Authorities said minor injuries were reported.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the injured person required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

In addition to Topeka police, an American Medical Response ambulance was on the scene.

Emergency responders were parked facing south in the southbound lane of Tyler.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

