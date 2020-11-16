Advertisement

Crews extinguish grass fire Sunday afternoon near Emporia

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from several area departments combined efforts to put out a grass fire Sunday afternoon east of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The blaze was reported around 3:20 p.m. at 2313 Road M. The location was about 5 miles north of Emporia.

KVOE said crews from the Emporia, Reading and Miller fire departments responded to the blaze, after a controlled burn got out of control.

Emporia Fire Department Batallion Chief Eron Steinlage said the blaze scorch around 50 acres of grass before crews brought it under control.

No injuries or structural damage was reported.

KVOE says strong winds and dry conditions led to a high fire danger throughout the weekend.

However, KVOE said, only one area county -- Osage -- issued a burn-ban because of the conditions.

