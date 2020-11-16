Advertisement

Coffey Co. Schools to undergo 2-day remote learning “trial run”

(WSAZ)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coffey County’s USD 245 will be conducting a two-day “trial run" of remote learning for all students, according to Superintendent Russ Mildward.

Due to an “alarming” increase in COVID-19 cases, the district has decided to do a remote learning “trial run” on November 30 and December 1 for grades K-12. This will allow staff, parents and students to get acclimated to distance learning and troubleshoot any problems they may have.

Staff will be providing instruction through live video feeds, recorded instruction and hard copies of homework. Meals will be delivered to all families. Southern Coffey County High School will still have basketball practice on the 30th and 1st, and the middle school will still play Waverly on the 30th. Shuttle buses will be provided to the athletes as needed.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
UPDATE: Teen hit by car dies of injuries
Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place
One person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Man in custody after one person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license
33 year old, Karrington Drake of Topeka was taken into custody after police found one person...
One man taken into custody after reports of a stabbing

Latest News

Geary Co. reports fifth COVID-19-related death
Coronavirus graphic.
Pottawatomie Co. reports first COVID-19-related deaths
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) in a three-point stance on the line of...
Chiefs linemen added to Reserve/COVID-19 list
Remote Learning graphic.
USD 417 7-12 graders going remote in December