Coffey Co. Schools to undergo 2-day remote learning “trial run”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coffey County’s USD 245 will be conducting a two-day “trial run" of remote learning for all students, according to Superintendent Russ Mildward.

Due to an “alarming” increase in COVID-19 cases, the district has decided to do a remote learning “trial run” on November 30 and December 1 for grades K-12. This will allow staff, parents and students to get acclimated to distance learning and troubleshoot any problems they may have.

Staff will be providing instruction through live video feeds, recorded instruction and hard copies of homework. Meals will be delivered to all families. Southern Coffey County High School will still have basketball practice on the 30th and 1st, and the middle school will still play Waverly on the 30th. Shuttle buses will be provided to the athletes as needed.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.