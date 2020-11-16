Chiefs linemen added to Reserve/COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A pair of starting offensive linemen for the Kansas City Chiefs have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to NFL Insider Field Yates, starting left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz were both placed on the list today.

Fellow offensive linemen Martinas Rankin was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs have placed starting OTs Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz plus OL Martinas Rankin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2020

Fisher has started every game this year at left tackle. Schwartz started the first 6 games of the season before missing the last 3 due to an injury. Martinas has played in every game this season.

Fellow NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo have reported that Schwartz and Fisher might have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. If both test negative, then they could play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Same with Mitchell Schwartz on the other side for the #Chiefs. https://t.co/JurXivIcAw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 16, 2020

