Chiefs linemen added to Reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) in a three-point stance on the line of...
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) in a three-point stance on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A pair of starting offensive linemen for the Kansas City Chiefs have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to NFL Insider Field Yates, starting left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz were both placed on the list today.

Fellow offensive linemen Martinas Rankin was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fisher has started every game this year at left tackle. Schwartz started the first 6 games of the season before missing the last 3 due to an injury. Martinas has played in every game this season.

Fellow NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo have reported that Schwartz and Fisher might have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. If both test negative, then they could play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

