CASA of Shawnee Co. set to “deck the halls” with annual Holiday Homes Tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA of Shawnee County is set to host the 33rd Annual “Homes for the Holidays” tour the weekend of November 20th.

The tour, which is CASA’s signature fundraiser builds community awareness of our vital work. More importantly, it provides the resources CASA needs to recruit, train, and retain volunteer advocates who work closely with local children caught up in the court and foster care systems.

The home tours will continue to be in person, however, Shawnee Co. social distancing guidelines will be observed. Masks will be required and will be available for a $1 suggested donation upon entry at all three homes.

Hand sanitizer will be available, booties will not be shared this year (each guest will get their own pair at the first house they attend), and no more than 10 people will be allowed inside a home at a time.

The event’s annual kickoff, known as the “Patron Party” is happening a bit differently due to the pandemic this year. Instead, CASA is having the Patron Party with a Twist.

The $75 Patron Party ticket includes a special pre-event tour of the homes from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, followed by a party “in a box” guests can enjoy at their own home. After touring the homes, and between 6:30-8:30 p.m., Patron Party guests can head over to the Topeka Country Club, 2700 S.W. Buchanan St., to drive through and pick up their Patron Party In a Box. This will include delicious hors d’oeuvres and individual wine. The Patron Party ticket is also good for touring the homes the entire weekend.

Patron Party with a Twist tickets can be purchased by calling the CASA of Shawnee Co. office at (785) 215-8282, or online by clicking here.

This year’s tour will feature three homes:

Tony & Judy Pleviak

1134 S.W. Camden Lane — Topeka

Designed by: Blooms on Boswell — Lori McNorton and team

Rob & Shayla Hurtig

3737 S.W. Clarion Park Dr. — Topeka

Designed by: Red Door Home Store — Jesse Borjon and team

Cale & Vanessa Dudley-Miller

3101 S.W. 17th St. — Topeka

Designed by: Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts — David Porterfield and team

CASA—Court Appointed Special Advocates—of Shawnee County is a not-for-profit agency that recruits, trains and supervises volunteers to provide advocacy for children who are in the court system because of abuse and neglect. The volunteers are appointed by the court to assist the judge in determining what is in the best interest of the child and to become a voice for the child in court. Volunteer responsibilities include investigating, monitoring, facilitating and advocating on behalf of the child so that informed and expedient decisions are made about their future.

