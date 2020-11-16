Advertisement

Car into house late Monday morning sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to a local hospital with what police said were minor injuries after a car...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car ran into a house late Monday morning in west Topeka, sending a person who had been riding in the vehicle to the hospital, police said.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. at a residence at 2021 S.W. Webster.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that an orange Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north in the 2000 block of S.W. Webster when the driver apparently lost control of the car, which jumped a curb and hit the concrete porch of the residence.

A female passenger was evaluated at the scene before being taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Jetta, meanwhile, was reported uninjured.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to move the car.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

