Car crashes after police chase in Jefferson County, sending 2 to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman were transported to a Topeka hospital after they were injured in a rollover crash Friday afternoon during a high-speed police chase in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:33 p.m. near 130th and Edwards Road, about 4 miles southwest of Valley Falls.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling at a high rate of speed as it was attempting to elude law enforcement officers on 130th Road, east of K-4 highway.

The driver lost control of the car, wh ich went into the north ditch and struck multiple large hay bales.

The car then rolled multiple times and came to rest on its driver’s side in the middle of 130th Road.

The driver of the Hyundai, Nicholas L. Mora, 26, of Seneca, and a passenger, Cameron M. Laska, 32, of Topeka, were reported to be possibly injured.

Both were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

The patrol said Mora wasn’t wearing his seat belt and Laska was wearing her seat belt.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

