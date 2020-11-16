Advertisement

Car crashes after police chase in Jefferson County, sending 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to a Topeka hospital after they were injured in a crash that occurred...
Two people were taken to a Topeka hospital after they were injured in a crash that occurred during a police chase Friday afternoon near Valley Falls in Jefferson County, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman were transported to a Topeka hospital after they were injured in a rollover crash Friday afternoon during a high-speed police chase in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:33 p.m. near 130th and Edwards Road, about 4 miles southwest of Valley Falls.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling at a high rate of speed as it was attempting to elude law enforcement officers on 130th Road, east of K-4 highway.

The driver lost control of the car, wh ich went into the north ditch and struck multiple large hay bales.

The car then rolled multiple times and came to rest on its driver’s side in the middle of 130th Road.

The driver of the Hyundai, Nicholas L. Mora, 26, of Seneca, and a passenger, Cameron M. Laska, 32, of Topeka, were reported to be possibly injured.

Both were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

The patrol said Mora wasn’t wearing his seat belt and Laska was wearing her seat belt.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place
One person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Man in custody after one person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license
Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
One person critically injured in car-pedestrian collision in North Topeka
33 year old, Karrington Drake of Topeka was taken into custody after police found one person...
One man taken into custody after reports of a stabbing

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Crews from several local departments combined efforts to put out a grass fire Sunday afternoon...
Crews extinguish grass fire Sunday afternoon near Emporia
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Sunny, unseasonably warm all week
Bernice Diekmann in her granddaughter's home on Sunday, November 15, 2020
Wilsey resident continues making memories in her 106th year