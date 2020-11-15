Advertisement

US cases hit 11M; latest million took 6 days

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly across the U.S. than it has at any time since the pandemic started. Deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1,080 as of Saturday, more than 30% higher than it was two weeks earlier.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Courts issues new administrative order in wake of COVID-19 case surge
Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place
Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license
Gov. Kelly says she won’t issue another statewide shutdown
Owners of Menninger property say they plan to demolish historic clock tower building
Owners of Menninger property plan to demolish historic clock tower

Latest News

Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf...
Dustin Johnson coasts to 5-shot win and 1st Masters title
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Sunny and warmer Monday
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a worker counts Milwaukee County ballots at Central...
Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the...
Astronauts board SpaceX rocket for night launch, no Musk