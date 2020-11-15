Topeka Mustang Club recognizes their partnerships in the Festival of Trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Christmas trees arrived in style to the Gem building for everyone to see.

The Laird Noller Ford Christmas tree covered in plastic cars and lights, alongside hero’s and survivors community feed tree, was donated by the Topeka mustang club.

The Festival of Trees event will use the decorated arrangements for donations to SLI that supports the efforts of individuals with intellectual disabilities to achieve independence and actively participate in the community. This will be the 43rd annual Festival of Trees, but the first time it will a virtual event.

SLI Special Events and Marketing Manager Shannon Warta said, “We’re still bringing it to everybody, the holiday spirit, just online this year.”

President of the Topeka Mustang Club Roger Belanger wants to show support for first responders during these times along with the relationship they’ve had with Laird Noller Ford in Topeka.

“It’s important during these times that we honor them and give them recognition they deserve,” he said.

Warta is looking forward to what creators will do with decorations and themes to show.

“Each year I’m amazed at the creativity that all of our designers have and what they can make out of these trees and wreaths,” she said.

Belanger said, “The final product looks great, so I hope it shows very well and bid high, if you want a tree, bid high.”

The bidding starts November 30 and end on December 5, but the items are available to see today.

Warta said they raised around $100,000 last year, but does not know what to expect with it being online this time around. She is hopeful many people will check out the currently 53 trees available.

