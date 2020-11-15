Advertisement

Topeka City Council member diagnosed with COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council member, Michael Lesser, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Lesser said he tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after first noticing symptoms on Friday.

He says once he knew he had a fever on Friday, he immediately left his office and went home.

Lesser says he has notified everyone he has been in close contact with to the best of his ability.

On Sunday, Michael Lesser told 13 News, “I begin official quarantine today, and will remain as such for a minimum of 14 days. I do not know to what extent I will be able to participate in meetings depending on my symptoms.”

Councilman Tony Emerson will assume all duties that need Lesser’s immediate attention while he is in quarantine.

