Sunny and warmer Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a stretch of mild November weather is expected this week with high temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above normal each day.

Warmer weather is on the way Monday. Morning temperatures will start out cold in the low to mid 30s, but they will reach the mid 60s by the afternoon, which is about 10 degrees warmer than today.

After dealing with gusty winds over the weekend, winds will turn lighter for the start of the workweek. Look for plenty of sunshine to go along with the warmer temperatures.

South winds will turn gusty again midweek, but this will allow for even warmer weather with highs getting close to 70 on Wednesday and mid 70s expected Thursday.

The weather pattern will remain quiet for the workweek until a storm system arrives next weekend, bringing returning rain chances.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 35

Monday: Sunny. Wind: W/NW 5-10. High: 66

Monday Night: Clear. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 33

Tue: High: 63 Low: 44 Sunny.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 53 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 48 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 70 Low: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 43 Chance of rain.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 31 Chance of rain.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.