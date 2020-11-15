StartUp MHK awards $20K to local businesses at pitch competition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Entrepreneurs in the Manhattan area pitched their business ideas in hopes of winning part of the $20,000.00 being awarded at Start Up MHK.

StartUp MHK was created four years ago, as a way to help businesses in the early stages present their business model to an experienced panel of judges in a competition to win money to help their business grow.

“We knew there were people out there that had great visions, but maybe didn’t know where to go, what groups to seek and we knew there was…several businesspeople that had an abundance of information.” Peoples State Bank, director of marketing, Coleena Woods says.

One major requirement…businesses must be less than three years old, and for the first-place business, Manhattan Brewing Company, they more than met that criteria, at less than one year old.

“It just feels awesome to win. I was going up against incredible competition, really love the fact of seeing all the different ideas come together.” Manhattan Brewing Company, co-owner, Jake Voegeli says.

Voegeli says along with co-owners, Adam and Garrett, they plan to use the money to help them expand allowing them to be more versatile with their products.

“We’re going to get our canning line up and running, hopefully get some stuff out in the market, help us out, hopefully get us some additional revenue coming in.” Voegeli says.

StartUp MHK was not new to, Bug Hounds, the second-place business and winners of the people’s choice award, they competed in the 20-19 competition.

“This year, when we were able to present again, we could take what we learned from last year, we got some great feedback from the judges from last year.” Bug Hounds, co-owner, Jina Kugler says.

Bug Hounds plan to use the winnings to expand their business and help members of the community as well.

“We’re going to use a portion of this money to help low income families who can’t afford to have bedbugs treated, they’re living paycheck to paycheck, and they just can’t afford it, so we are going to set aside a portion of this money.” Bug Hounds, co-owner, John Kugler says.

Additional businesses competing in Saturday’s Business Pitch Competition are: Done Wright Outdoors, ieDiscoveries, Little Apple Cellular Repair, Little Batch Company, Magnaporium, and RollBedder.

Judges for the pitch competition were Mary Vanier, Dawn Deeter, Enrique Garibay, Shawn White, and Daryn Soldan.

For more information on the annual competition, visit StartUpMHK.com.

