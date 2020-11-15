Advertisement

One person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop

One person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
One person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital Sunday following a shooting at a convenience store in southeast Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to a Kwik Shop located at SE 37th and Humboldt St. just before 11 a.m.

They said one person was shot and taken to a local hospital. The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers are still on scene investigating and ask the public to avoid the area.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Courts issues new administrative order in wake of COVID-19 case surge
Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place
Gov. Kelly says she won’t issue another statewide shutdown
Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license
Owners of Menninger property say they plan to demolish historic clock tower building
Owners of Menninger property plan to demolish historic clock tower

Latest News

2020 StartUp MHK business pitch competition
StartUp MHK pitch competition
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 11-15-20
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 11-15-20
2020 StartUp MHK Business Pitch Competitor - Manhattan Brewing Company
StartUp MHK awards $20K to local businesses at pitch competition
2020 StartUp MHK Business Pitch Competitor - Manhattan Brewing Company
2020 StartUp MHK Business Pitch Competition