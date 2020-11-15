One person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital Sunday following a shooting at a convenience store in southeast Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to a Kwik Shop located at SE 37th and Humboldt St. just before 11 a.m.

They said one person was shot and taken to a local hospital. The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers are still on scene investigating and ask the public to avoid the area.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

