One man taken into custody after reports of a stabbing

By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was taken into custody on Sunday after reports of a stabbing in Southeast Topeka.

33 year old, Karrington Drake of Topeka was taken into custody after police found one person with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Topeka Police responded to the 2000 block of Echo Ridge on a report of a possible stabbing around 9 A.M. Sunday morning.

After officers arrived on the scene, they located one victim with non-life threatening stab wounds.

The suspect, Karrington Drake was still on scene and he was taken in to custody after being taken into the Law Enforcement Center for interviews.

Drake was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) -234-0007.

