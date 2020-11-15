Cooler and less Windy today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Across northeast Kansas today we will have sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with less windy conditions. It will still be a breezy day for us with winds from the west at 15-20mph with gusts to 35, but nothing like we saw yesterday. This evening, the winds will finally begin to decrease to 5-10mph. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the south at 5-10mph. Monday will be a beautiful day and the start of our warm-up with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s with winds from the south at 10-15mph. Winds could gusts as high as 25mph.

8 day forecast (WIBW)

This upcoming work week looks to be fairly quiet weather-wise. We will begin warming up starting Monday. We will see a couple weak cold front pushing through the region, but no big impacts will occur from them. They will mostly be wind makers for us, like what we saw from Saturdays cold front. Temperatures will be above average for this time of year, even reaching the low to mid 70s by the end of the week. Our next weather system will move into the area next Saturday bringing the chance of rain.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy with winds from the west at 15-20mph with gusts to 35.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds begin decreasing to 5-10mph from the south.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds from the south at 10-15mph with gusts to 25.

Taking Action: No action is needed at this time. The weather pattern will be quiet over the next several days. Next weekend, active weather returns to northeast Kansas so make sure to stay updated on the forecast.

