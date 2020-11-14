Warm and very Windy today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It will be a warm and windy day across northeast Kansas today, with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Winds will be from the south at 15-25mph with strong gusts to 50-55mph this evening. A stray rain shower is possible as a cold front passes through this evening, but most of us will remain dry. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with clouds early becoming mostly clear. Winds will be from the west at 15-20mph with gusts as high as 45mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the west at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph.

8PM wind gust forecast (WIBW)

This evening as the cold front is passing through between 6-9pm is our best chance at seeing a stray shower or two, especially along and north of I-70, until next weekend. This is also the time frame at which we will see our strongest wind gusts up to 55mph. Thankfully winds are expected to calm down over the next couple of days. It will be a nice work week weather-wise with nice conditions and no big weather hazards. Highs will be in the 60s, and even low 70s by the end of the week.

Today: Partly sunny and windy. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A stray evening shower is possible. Winds will be from the south becoming a west wind at 15-25mph, with gusts to 50.

Tonight: Stray shower chance early. Clouds decreasing becoming mostly clear. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be windy from the west at 15-25mph, with gusts to 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the west at 10-20mph with gusts to 30.

Taking Action: Use caution while driving today and tomorrow and make sure to secure loose objects outside as winds will be gusty over the next couple of days.

