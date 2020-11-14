Advertisement

Thursday evening fire caused by electrical device

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Thursday evening was caused by the malfunction of an electrical device.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of SW Washburn Ave. shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

According to TFD, crews found smoke coming from the two-story residence. It said firefighters were able to keep the fire confined to the structure of origin. It said a search revealed that all occupants were able to evacuate.

TFD said the investigation showed the cause of the fire to be accidental and associated with the malfunction of an electrical device.

According to the department, the estimated loss of the residence is $7,500, $5,000 of which is associated with structural damage and the remaining $2,500 is associated with content loss.

TFD said three adults were displaced due to the fire and working smoke detectors were not located in the house.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Courts issues new administrative order in wake of COVID-19 case surge
The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI seeks information about second party on night of death of Alonzo Brooks
Gov. Kelly says she won’t issue another statewide shutdown
Shawnee Co. Court suspends weekend Jail Time, changes Traffic Dockets
Increase in coronavirus cases in Shawnee Co. brings new restrictions

Latest News

Improper use of lamp cause of Topeka house fire
Sen. Moran addresses Service Academy candidates on Interview Day
Owners of Menninger property say they plan to demolish historic clock tower building
Owners of Menninger property plan to demolish historic clock tower
Kansas Supreme Court reverses lower court decision