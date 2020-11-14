Thursday evening fire caused by electrical device

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Thursday evening was caused by the malfunction of an electrical device.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of SW Washburn Ave. shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

According to TFD, crews found smoke coming from the two-story residence. It said firefighters were able to keep the fire confined to the structure of origin. It said a search revealed that all occupants were able to evacuate.

TFD said the investigation showed the cause of the fire to be accidental and associated with the malfunction of an electrical device.

According to the department, the estimated loss of the residence is $7,500, $5,000 of which is associated with structural damage and the remaining $2,500 is associated with content loss.

TFD said three adults were displaced due to the fire and working smoke detectors were not located in the house.

