SNCO asks residents to email instead of calling COVID-19 hotline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is asking residents to email instead of calling the COVID-19 hotline.

Shawnee County says the county continues to be impacted by an unprecedented number of positive cases of COVID-19 during November.

Shawnee County said its COVID-19 Response Team is working hard and quickly to respond to questions and concerns it gets from residents. However, it said due to a copious amount of phone calls on the COVID-19 hotline number, 785-251-4848, the response time has been longer than it strives for.

According to the county, due to the number of calls it has been receiving and the limited amount fo staffing available to handle the influx, it is requesting the following:

For all Covid-19 related questions and concerns, and in order to allow for the team to work efficiently going forward, please email the COVID-19 Response Team at COVID19Info@snco.us

For individuals requesting an Isolation Release Letter please email COVIDRelease@snco.us

As the voice mail system at the hotline has been and continues being inundated with calls today, if you previously left a voice mail, please follow up with an email to the COVID-19 Response Team at COVID19Info@snco.us to ensure that we have received your notification. Please indicate in your email that you are following up.

