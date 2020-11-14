Shawnee Co. Court suspends weekend Jail Time, changes Traffic Dockets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Court has suspended weekend jail stays and has made changes to its traffic dockets due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Shawnee County Court says due to COVID-19 concerns it has temporarily suspended weekend jail stays between Nov. 13 and Dec. 31. It said the jail visits will be rescheduled to a date after Jan. 8, 2021. It said it amended an administrative order detailing changes and residents are being asked to call 785-251-6310 to reschedule their jail time.

The Court said based on Local Health Officer Dr. Pezzino’s health order amendments, it has also made changes to its traffic dockets.

According to the Court, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, traffic dockets at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. have been canceled through Dec. 31. It said afternoon hearings and trials will be held as scheduled.

The Court said the District Attorney’s Office will do everything in its power to resolve cases. It said retained and appointed defense attorneys should also do what they can to resolve cases without the need for a court appearance. It said the judge, prosecutor and defense will all be available on traffic docket days to resolve cases that can be disposed of by agreement.

According to the Court, it is encouraging residents to contact the District Attorney’s office at 785-251-4225 or to email datraffic@snco.us with questions.

The Court said it will continue to hold DUI dockets as scheduled.

