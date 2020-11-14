Sen. Moran addresses Service Academy candidates on Interview Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran addressed Service Academy candidates virtually.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said he virtually addressed candidates during their Service Academy Interview Day. He said after his remarks the Service Academy Selection Board began private interviews with each candidate and then will submit their recommendations to him on which candidates they think should receive nominations to the U.S. Service Academies.

According to Moran, the Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Moran said if nominated, applicants are then required to meet the individual admission requirements of the academy. He said the academies make the final decision on who will be appointed in early 2021. He said those chosen to enter will do so in June of 2021.

