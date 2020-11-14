Riley Co. reports 14th COVID-19 death, identifies new outbreak

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported a 14th death in the county related to COVID-19 and identified a new outbreak.

The Riley County Health Department says an 81-year-old resident died at the Wamego Health Center on Wednesday. It said the man had tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 1 and is the 14th fatality for the county.

According to RCHD, the county also has 170 new positive cases and 96 new recoveries since its Wednesday report.

RCHD said Ascension Via Christi Hosptial in Manhattan is caring for 11 patients positive for the virus and has three PUIs. It said the patients all have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.

“In addition to finding more evidence of community spread, contact tracing staff are also reporting that more patients have attended small gatherings,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “People tend to let their guard down and forget to follow safety protocols when they’re with close friends and family. Please wear your masks, wash your hands, and keep your distance anytime you interact with someone outside your immediate household.”

According to RCHD, a total of 630 people were tested at its Thursday free testing event in CiCo Park. It said as results return, patients that tested positive will be contacted first. It said due to the high volume, calls to negative patients may be delayed. It said contact tracing staff will work quickly to notify all participants of their results. It said it is hiring additional staff to help with the duties.

RCHD said the county is also adding another testing date before the Thanksgiving holiday. It said free, drive up testing will be available at CiCo Park in Manhattan on Monday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. It said everyone is welcome and no appointments are necessary. It said participants should enter the park from the Kimball and Candlewood entrance and drive to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall for testing. It said two lines will be available, but participants may experience long wait times.

According to the department, future testing events will be held on Dec. 3, 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. It said more testing dates may be added in January.

RCHD said there are a total of nine outbreaks in the county. It said a new outbreak was identified at Alpha Chi Omega and no outbreaks have expired since its last report.

For more information on COVID-19 in Riley County, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.