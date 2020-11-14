Advertisement

Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Public Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino is recommending Shawnee County residents to shelter in place once again.

Shawnee County Public Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino says in a video on Facebook that Shawnee County has reported over 954 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, Nov. 9. He said nine of these patients have passed away. He also said that over 200 cases have been reported since Friday.

According to Dr. Pezzino, these numbers should be shocking to everyone.

“When an epidemic becomes so severe, our entire community suffers and struggles,” said Dr. Pezzino.

Dr. Pezzino recently amended the local public health order regarding COVID-19 to only allow large gatherings of no more than 100 people and small gatherings of no more than 10. He said behaviors can have the largest influence on the future of the virus in the region.

According to Dr. Pezzino, when decisions are made to mitigate the spread of the virus, such as wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing, residents are directly affecting what can happen with the future of the virus.

Dr. Pezzino said that he suggested business owners ensure they understand mitigation techniques that are outlined in the most recent public health order, encourage employees to work remotely and require masks. He said that employees should stay home if they are feeling sick.

For restaurant and bar owners, Dr. Pezzino said he recommends that these common places for social gathering abide by their special set of rules in the public health order as well. He said this includes not staying open after midnight, ensuring social distancing is kept and ensuring that masks are worn in their establishments.

Dr. Pezzino said he urges schools to reconsider athletic events that could create environments where transmission could be rampant. He said if these events are held, they should abide by the gathering limits in the local public health order.

According to the Shawnee Co. Health Officer, faith gatherings could also create environments for transmission. He said he urges faith leaders to suspend their in-person religious functions.

Dr. Pezzino even said that he recommends residents that can shelter in place to do so. He said at this point in the pandemic, anyone who does not reside in your household could be unsafe. He said this may include canceling plans with extended family members for the holidays. He said if families still wish to get together to make sure the gatherings are no more than 10 people.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shawnee Co., click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Courts issues new administrative order in wake of COVID-19 case surge
Gov. Kelly says she won’t issue another statewide shutdown
The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI seeks information about second party on night of death of Alonzo Brooks
Shawnee Co. Court suspends weekend Jail Time, changes Traffic Dockets
Increase in coronavirus cases in Shawnee Co. brings new restrictions

Latest News

Topeka Mustang Club donates for Festival of Trees.
Topeka Mustang Club recognizes their partnerships in the Festival of Trees
Topeka Mustang Club donates Tree
Topeka Mustang Club donates Tree
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license