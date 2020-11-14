Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Public Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino is recommending Shawnee County residents to shelter in place once again.

Shawnee County Public Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino says in a video on Facebook that Shawnee County has reported over 954 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, Nov. 9. He said nine of these patients have passed away. He also said that over 200 cases have been reported since Friday.

According to Dr. Pezzino, these numbers should be shocking to everyone.

“When an epidemic becomes so severe, our entire community suffers and struggles,” said Dr. Pezzino.

Dr. Pezzino recently amended the local public health order regarding COVID-19 to only allow large gatherings of no more than 100 people and small gatherings of no more than 10. He said behaviors can have the largest influence on the future of the virus in the region.

According to Dr. Pezzino, when decisions are made to mitigate the spread of the virus, such as wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing, residents are directly affecting what can happen with the future of the virus.

Dr. Pezzino said that he suggested business owners ensure they understand mitigation techniques that are outlined in the most recent public health order, encourage employees to work remotely and require masks. He said that employees should stay home if they are feeling sick.

For restaurant and bar owners, Dr. Pezzino said he recommends that these common places for social gathering abide by their special set of rules in the public health order as well. He said this includes not staying open after midnight, ensuring social distancing is kept and ensuring that masks are worn in their establishments.

Dr. Pezzino said he urges schools to reconsider athletic events that could create environments where transmission could be rampant. He said if these events are held, they should abide by the gathering limits in the local public health order.

According to the Shawnee Co. Health Officer, faith gatherings could also create environments for transmission. He said he urges faith leaders to suspend their in-person religious functions.

Dr. Pezzino even said that he recommends residents that can shelter in place to do so. He said at this point in the pandemic, anyone who does not reside in your household could be unsafe. He said this may include canceling plans with extended family members for the holidays. He said if families still wish to get together to make sure the gatherings are no more than 10 people.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shawnee Co., click here.

