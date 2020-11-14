Owners of Menninger property plan to demolish historic clock tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of the Menninger property in Topeka announced they have begun the process to demolish the historic clock tower building, unless they can find an organization to donate it to.

SCL Health, a faith-based, nonprofit health system bought the property in 2007 and said they’ve spent more than $500,000 on upkeep of the clock tower.

SCL said part of the challenge has been the clock tower building holds local and national historic landmark designations, limiting what a new owner could do with it.

In the last two years, they’ve met with Topeka’s development council, GO Topeka, business leaders and city officials to find a potential buyer.

SCL even offered to donate the clock tower to the City of Topeka, but the city said they could not take it on due to the high cost of maintaining it.

With all options now exhausted, SCL said they have applied for permits to demolish the clock tower.

They said the process will be lengthy and in the meantime, are still open to donating the clock tower and its land to any organization interested.

Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Real Estate with SCL Health Steven Chyung said, “We know the clock tower holds great significance to the Topeka community, and the best possible outcome would be for an organization to come forward who has a serious interest and the resources to preserve the building.”

SCL asks those with serious interest in the clock tower to contact Randy Goldsmith at Randy.Goldsmith@cbre.com or 720-228-4716.

