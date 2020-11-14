Newman Regional Health receives award for opioid care work

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has earned an award for its dedication to improving care for opioid exposed babies and families.

Newman Regional Health says Vermont Oxford Network has awarded its “Center for Excellence in Education and Training for Infants and Families Affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome” designation to the health network.

According to Newman, the award shows that at least 85% of care teams participating in “Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Collaborative: Improving Care to Improve Outcomes” completed the universal training for the care of affected infants and families.

Newman said neonatal abstinence syndrome is a drug withdrawal syndrome that is experienced by babies exposed to opioids while still in utero. It said babies born with NAS are more likely to have respiratory complications, feeding difficulty, low birth weight and long hospital stays.

According to the health network, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and KPQC partnered with VON to provide 33 hospitals in the state with universal training designed to standardize these care policies. It said the collaborative approach to the training included rapid cycle distribution of current practices to the entire workforce responsible for caring for such families.

Newman said this approach has been proven to reduce the length of hospital stays and pharmacologic treatment while increasing satisfaction. It said it is one of the 31 hospitals in Kansas that achieved the designation from VON and contributed to the second statewide recognition of excellence in education and training that the Network has awarded.

“Congratulations to all the care teams across the state of Kansas who have shown how dedicated the state is to caring for this vulnerable population affected by the national opioid epidemic,” said Jeffrey Horbar, Chief Executive and Scientific Officer of VON.

According to Newman, VON is a global leader in quality improvement for newborn care, leads collaboratives and provides resources to help teams improve on the challenges facing newborn caregivers. It said while over 250 centers nationally have completed the training for NAS, Kansas is only the second statewide collaborative to achieve the Excellence in Education and Training award.

