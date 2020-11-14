KS Director of Human Trafficking selected for international rotary program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas' Director of Human Trafficking Education and Outreach will be using her skills to help people on a global scale.

Jennifer Montgomery has been selected for the highly competitive 2021 Rotary International Peace Fellowship.

She will take part in a program at a university in Uganda focused on peace building across the world through mediation, facilitation, negotiation and conflict transformation skills.

Montgomery said it was an honor to be chosen and plans to take what she learns and apply it to her current role with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

“I’m really anxious to learn more about conflict prevention skills," she continued saying, "How do we use some of those mediation and facilitation techniques to really promote conflict prevention and civil discourse in our communities both here across Kansas and globally.”

Montgomery will spend several months next fall at the Rotary Peace Center at Makerere University in Uganda.

That will be followed by a nine-month independent work period and then another trip to Uganda in September 2022 for a one-week Capstone session.

