Advertisement

KPZ Week 11: Nemaha Central, 7 Osage City, 0

Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Health Officer updates health order
Increase in coronavirus cases in Shawnee Co. brings new restrictions
TPS moves to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break
No charges are being filed in a fatal stabbing in October in Topeka, authorities said Thursday.
No charges to be filed in Topeka’s latest homicide
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alleged De Sousa victim has permanent eye damage

Latest News

KPZ Week 11: Holton, 42 Frontenac, 6
KPZ Week 11: Holton, 42 Frontenac, 6
KPZ Week 11: Lyndon, 26 Centralia, 14
KPZ Week 11: Lyndon, 26 Centralia, 14
KPZ Week 11: Rossville, 56 St. Marys Colgan, 7
KPZ Week 11: Rossville, 56 St. Marys Colgan, 7
KPZ Week 11: Prairie View, 14 Perry-Lecompton, 49
KPZ Week 11: Prairie View, 14 Perry-Lecompton, 49