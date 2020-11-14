Kansas Supreme Court reverses lower court decision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed a Johnson County Court ruling.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 120,824: State of Kansas v. Gianni Massimo Daino, it reversed a Johnson County District Court ruling on Daino’s motion to suppress. It said in the motion, Daino argued police unlawfully entered and searched his apartment without his consent or a warrant.

According to the Court, the State opposed the motion and argued that Daino consented to the search nonverbally by opening his apartment door wider and gesturing for officers to enter after they had asked to do so. It said the district court granted the motion to suppress.

The Court said on review, it reiterated that consent includes a showing, under the totality of the circumstances, that a person expressed unequivocal, specific, free and intelligent consent, that the person gave consent without coercion and that the person was not just submitting to lawful authority.

The Court also said that it held that Daino’s nonverbal conduct could be relevant in determining whether the standard has been met because an individual may express valid consent through works, acts or conduct.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court said it reversed the motion to suppress and remanded the case back to the district court.

