Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A doctor that has been licensed to practice in the state of Kansas since 1997 has now voluntarily suspended his license with the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has accepted the surrender of the professional license of Kevin S. Hughes, D.O. due to him failing to properly read diagnostic radiology images for various patients.

The Board said it believes these acts to violate the Kansas Healing Arts Act. It said he also cannot apply for another license to practice for the next three years.

According to the KBHA Hughes was first licensed in Kansas as a Doctor of Osteopathy on Aug. 16, 1997.

